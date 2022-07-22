Congress protests ‘misuse’ of ED

Party workers and leaders hold protest in Mysuru; say BJP trying to throttle democracy

Congress workers and activists staged a protest in Mysuru on Friday against the alleged misuse of Enforcement Directorate to question the Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The activists were led by G. Parameshwara and other leaders who flayed the BJP for trying to ‘’throttle democracy’’ and ‘’suppress democracy’’.

Mr.Parameshwara launched a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the country had slid on all parameters and indices under him and the future was grim.

He said the ED was being misused to target r Ms. Sonia Gandhi on the pretext of misuse of funds but the people of the country want an answer as to where and how the funds was misused if any.

Mr. Parameshwara said the Congress workers had taken to streets across the country to express their solidarity with Ms. Sonia Gandhi ai and would not be cowed down by the ‘intimidatory’ tactics of the BJP.

Dubbing the BJP’s economic policies as ‘’anti-people’’ and benefitting the corporates, Mr. Parameshwara said that the Congress was galvanizing and consolidating all over the country and was not a silent spectator to the developments. ‘

He said the country’s economy was in a shambles and there was unemployment, inflation, law and order issues and the government was diverting people’s attention by raking up communal issues or targeting the minorities.

He also lashed out at the State Government and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said that BJP had hijacked a handful of Congress and JD(S) MLAs to form a government and the State was on a decline ever since. But in the next elections in the State in 2023, the Congress would sweep to power.

The Congress workers had planned a march from Gandhi Square to the IT office but it was foiled by the police who took their leaders including Mr. Parameshwara into custody. Former Minister H.C.Mahadevappa, former legislators M.K.Somashekar and Dharmasena, KPCC Women’s Wing president Pushpa Amarnath, district president Vijaykumar and others were present.