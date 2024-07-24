GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress protests ‘injustice’ to Karnataka in Union Budget

Published - July 24, 2024 06:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of KPCC women’s wing staging a demonstration with empty vessels in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Members of KPCC women’s wing staging a demonstration with empty vessels in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Congress women’s wing led by KPCC women’s wing chairperson Pushpa Amarnath staged a demonstration in the city on Wednesday alleging ‘’injustice’’ to Karnataka in the Union Budget.

The members displayed empty vessels to convey that Karnataka received ‘’nothing’’ in the Budget, and held placards expressing their ire. Ms. Amarnath, who addressed party workers, said there are 19 MPs from BJP and JD(S) and they should hang their heads in shame for the kind of ‘’apathy’’ displayed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman towards Karnataka.

She alleged that such shoddy treatment had been meted out to other States as well which are not part of the ruling NDA block, while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh had received the lion’s share.

Ms. Amarnath said people of Karnataka pay more taxes but receive nothing in the Budget and this amounts to betraying the cause of the State. She said the NDA MPs from the State should resign in protest and lashed out at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his ‘’failure’’ to speak up for the people of the State. ‘’He should speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get new projects and budgetary allocations sanctioned for the State,” she added.

Meanwhile, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman addressed a press conference on the issue and lashed out at the BJP for ignoring Karnataka in the Budget. He also accused the Modi government of financial mismanagement since the last 10 years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.