Congress protests ‘injustice’ to Karnataka in Union Budget

The Congress women’s wing led by KPCC women’s wing chairperson Pushpa Amarnath staged a demonstration in the city on Wednesday alleging ‘’injustice’’ to Karnataka in the Union Budget.

The members displayed empty vessels to convey that Karnataka received ‘’nothing’’ in the Budget, and held placards expressing their ire. Ms. Amarnath, who addressed party workers, said there are 19 MPs from BJP and JD(S) and they should hang their heads in shame for the kind of ‘’apathy’’ displayed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman towards Karnataka.

She alleged that such shoddy treatment had been meted out to other States as well which are not part of the ruling NDA block, while Bihar and Andhra Pradesh had received the lion’s share.

Ms. Amarnath said people of Karnataka pay more taxes but receive nothing in the Budget and this amounts to betraying the cause of the State. She said the NDA MPs from the State should resign in protest and lashed out at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his ‘’failure’’ to speak up for the people of the State. ‘’He should speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get new projects and budgetary allocations sanctioned for the State,” she added.

Meanwhile, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman addressed a press conference on the issue and lashed out at the BJP for ignoring Karnataka in the Budget. He also accused the Modi government of financial mismanagement since the last 10 years.