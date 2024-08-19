Congress protests Governor permission for investigation against Siddaramaiah

Congress members organised a protest in Belagavi on Monday against the permission given by the Governor for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA irregularities case.

They walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office from the Rani Channamma Circle shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and other leaders.

They alleged that the BJP is misusing the Governor’s office for political purposes. The BJP is trying to malign the clean image of Siddaramaiah, said MLA Asif (Raju) Sait. He said that the permission given by the Governor is unconstitutional.

MLC Channaraja Hattiholi said that the Congress will organise a protest across the State.

Youth Congress leader Mrinal Hebbalkar and other leaders participated in the protest march.

Elected representatives, party workers, including district Congress leaders, block presidents and Youth Congress functionaries, were present during the protest.

In Vijayapura, Minister M.B. Patil led the protest. He walked along with the protestors and addressed them. He said that the BJP is misusing the office of the Governor to unseat Siddaramaiah. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are putting pressure on the Governor to tarnish the Chief Minister’s image.

The Governor is acting like a puppet of the Central government, he claimed. He has issued the permission with political intentions. The permission has been issued on false charges. It is aimed at insulting the Chief Minister and destabilising the government, he said.

The Governor, who has been sitting on 10-15 similar requests for prosecution, has, according to Mr. Patil, granted permission within nine hours of receiving the complaint by T.J. Abraham.

This was done without conducting any preliminary investigation or inquiry. The Governor, however, has not issued any permission for similar requests against the former Ministers Murugesh Nirani, H.D. Kumaraswamy, B. Janardhana Reddy and others, he claimed.

The permission, therefore, is malicious, unfair and politically motivated, he said. “The sites were sanctioned by MUDA during the BJP government. Siddaramaiah has not written a letter to anyone trying to influence the MUDA decision. The attempts to malign Siddaramaiah are clearly wrong. The Congress will not only launch a legal and political struggle but it will also go door-to-door and create awareness among the people about this. The struggle will continue until the BJP is taught a lesson,” Mr. Patil said.

He said that the people of the State will not take it lightly if Mr. Siddaramaiah’s image is wrongly tarnished by a conspiracy. The party will also write a letter to the President expressing its protest.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah is one of the most popular mass leaders in the country. He has come from a humble background and has attained political success through hard work and public interest. He is well read and has great concern for the poor. He has presented the budget 15 times. He has no blackspot in his four decades of public life. He lives by the principles of the Buddha, Basavanna and Dr. Ambedkar. He is administering the State keeping the welfare of the people in mind, through the five guarantee schemes and development works. He is heading a government elected by five crore people of the State who chose 136 Congress MLAs in the elections. Any insult to the Chief Minister will not be tolerated,” Mr. Patil said.

In Bagalkot, Minister R.B. Thimmapur and other leaders led the protest. It started from the Congress office and ended at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Governor. They also burnt these leaders in effigies.

Mr. Thimmapur said that the Governor’s permission is unconstitutional.

The people of the State voted for the Congress as they were fed up with the corruption of the BJP government, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is leading a pro-people administration. The BJP is playing dirty tricks as it is unable to tolerate their prosperity. The Central government is misusing power and trying to unseat the Chief Minister, he said.

It is misusing agencies like CBI and ED. However, neither Mr. Siddaramaiah nor the Congress workers will feel intimidated, he said.

MLA H.Y. Meti said that it is reprehensible that the Governor “is working as a puppet of the Centre”.

MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Congress district president S.G. Nanjayyanamath and other leaders were present.