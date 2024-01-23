GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress protests disruption to Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra

January 23, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress activists in Mysuru staged a demonstration here on Tuesday protesting the ‘’disruption’’ caused to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam by the State BJP government.

The activists assembled in front of the Congress Bhavan and raised slogans against the BJP and also alleged that there was an attempt to assault their leader. The activists raised slogans stating that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will not stop under any circumstances and flayed the BJP for hiring goonda elements to disrupt it.

They said the BJP at the Centre was ‘’throttling’’ democracy by trying to suppress the Opposition and the Congress would not be cowed down by such acts or threats.

Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre, who led the protest, said there were attempts to stop the yatra alleged that there were attempts to assault Mr. Gandhi. He said the BJP had failed on all fronts including controlling price rise, unemployment etc. while farmers were in dire straits.

The Minister also alleged that the BJP was habitually lying about the economy and had failed to create jobs while its ‘’policy’’ of pitting one community against the other was a threat to the unity and integrity of the country. ‘’The fear of a loss in the coming elections is forcing the BJP to resort to such methods’’, said Mr. Khandre adding that the people would vote it out in the elections.

