Congress protests against Centre’s refusal to supply additional PDS rice

June 20, 2023 - Belagavi

Congress members from northern Karnataka districts joined the State-wide protest against the Union government’s refusal to distribute rice to Karnataka on Tuesday.

Ministers joined the protests in several districts. In Belagavi, Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar joined the rally. In Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge joined the protest and in Yadgir, Sharanabasappa Darshnapur led a rally.

In Belagavi, protests marched from Kittur Channamma circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, holding rice baskets and raising slogans against the BJP-led Union government.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that the BJP was trying its best to defeat the Congress’s efforts of fulfilling its guarantees. “On the one hand, it has refused to supply additional rice. On the other, it is creating problems in the registration of beneficiaries by hacking our servers. The Union government has been hacking our servers in the Department of Women and Child Welfare and other departments that are implementing the five guarantees. This has led to delay in registration of beneficiaries,” he alleged.

Ms. Hebbalkar said that the BJP leaders who were trying to protest against the Congress for delay in implementing the guarantees should show their commitment to the people of the State by putting pressure on the Centre to release foodgrains. “Also, they should fulfil all the promises they have been making to the people since 2014, before accusing us of not fulfilling our guarantees,’‘ she said.

In Kalaburagi, Mr. Kharge said that the Union government had gone back on its promise of supplying 2.28 lakh tonnes of rice to Karnataka at a cost of ₹34 per kg. “On June 12, Food Corporation of India wrote to Karnataka, saying rice will be supplied. But the next day, the Union Food and Civil Supplies Ministry wrote a letter barring the sale of rice to States, as the rice would be sold in the open market to reduce prices. This is a political move aimed only to create obstacles in our way. However, the BJP’s conspiracy will not succeed,’‘ he said.

To a query, he said that the State government was committed to providing 10 kg of rice to the poor, under the Public distribution system from July 1, despite several obstacles. “We are trying to procure rice from other States and from central agencies. However, our efforts will be eased if Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases additional rice for Karnataka voters, even if they did not vote for his party in the Assembly polls,’‘ he said.

B.S. Yediyurappa, former CM, has warned of a protest if even one gram less of rice is supplied through PDS. I request him to come to New Delhi along with us to meet Union Ministers and request them to release additional rice, Mr. Kharge said.

