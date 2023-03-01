ADVERTISEMENT

Congress protest in Chikkamagaluru

March 01, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Hassan

It condemns alleged corruption in Basavanahalli tank development work

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru district unit of the Congress, on Wednesday, staged a protest alleging corruption in the Basavanahalli tank development work in the city.

Hundreds of party workers took out a protest march from Chikkamagaluru taluk office and staged a dharna on the road next to the Basavanahalli tank. 

District Congress Committee president Amshumanth alleged that Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi was responsible for the sub-standard work. The party in power had been looting public money and the district administration had been dancing to the tunes of the MLA, he alleged.

Former MLC Gayathri Shante Gowda said the BJP MLA had been making money in the name of development works. Most of the civil works were being executed by his relatives, she alleged.

Congress leaders B.M. Sandeep, H.H. Devaraj and others were present.

