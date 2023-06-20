Congress protest against Union government

June 20, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Congress strongly condemned the “Center’s attitude” refusing to supply rice to the State and held a protest in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprise Sharanabasappa Darshanapur led the protest at Subhash circle in the city where hundreds of party activists participated and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government.

Mr. Darshanapur accused the Union government of not supplying rice and said that the Food Corporation of India had promised to supply rice through a letter sent to the State government. But, later it refused to do so on behest of the Union government.

“The Union government is ready to supply rice to private companies at a price that is less than the offered price by State government. It shows that the Union government is against the interest of the people of the State and is doing revenge politics,“ he said.

Channareddy Patil Tunnur, MLA, and others were present.