Congress promises to relax 50 per cent ceiling fixed for quotas if voted to power

April 02, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP government of creating a ‘mess’ of the reservation in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders at the ‘Save Indian Constitution’ demonstration in Mysuru on Sunday | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday promised to relax the 50 per cent ceiling fixed on quotas if the Congress came to power.

Addressing a gathering at a demonstration organised by the Congress to ‘Save Indian Constitution’ here on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress would return to power in the State and would work towards removing the 50 per cent ceiling fixed on reservation to enable quotas for Dalits and backward classes, including Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and minorities, in proportion to their population.

He said the Congress would make efforts towards amending the Constitution to relax the ceiling of 50 per cent on quotas.

Earlier, he came down on the BJP government in the State for creating a “mess” of the reservation in the State by trying to misuse the same for electoral gains.

The government increased the quota for Scheduled Castes by 2 per cent and Scheduled Tribes by 4 per cent more than three years after the Nagamohan Das Committee made the recommendation. The decision to hike the quota for SC/STs was taken keeping the approaching elections in mind, but the government failed to provide it legal immunity by including the same in the 9th schedule of the Constitution, he alleged.

He said the BJP government scrapped the 4 per cent reservation provided to Muslims under 2B after it was introduced in 1995. The government had done grave injustice to the Muslim community by snatching its reservation and distributing it among Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

Though Panchamashali Lingayats and Vokkaligas had demanded a hike in the reservation, the communities never asked it to be snatched from the Muslim quota. The BJP government had resorted to such an act to promote enmity between communities and reap electoral gains, Mr. Siddaramaiah charged.

When Vokkaligas and Lingayats were seeking higher reservation, the government should have met the demand by relaxing the ceiling on reservation instead of snatching the reservation of Muslims and distributing it among them, he said.

Earlier, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP government in the State was only deceiving the people through its reservation policy.

The BJP’s “DNA” was anti-reservation, he alleged while accusing the saffron party of trying to snatch the reservation of Dalits and backward classes.

Former Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan claimed that former chairman of the backward classes commission Ravivarma Kumar had in its recommendation to the then Congress government, headed by M. Veerappa Moily, sought reservation of 6 per cent for Muslims. But, the Janata Dal government, headed by H.D. Deve Gowda, which succeeded Mr. Moily’s government, gave only 4 per cent quota for Muslims, he alleged.

Former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Tanveer Sait also spoke.

