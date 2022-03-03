Congress promises Mekedatu project when voted to power

March 03, 2022 21:36 IST

Party’s padayatra that had attracted thousands culminates with a public rally

Congress’ padayatra — Namma Neeru Namma Hakku — seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project culminated here on Thursday at a massive rally which appeared to set the party’s tone for the Assembly elections next year.

Putting up a united front, with all the senior leaders making their presence in front of thousands of party workers and leaders, the party announced that Mekedatu would be the first project to be implemented when the party comes to power.

“When the party comes to power, Mekedatu will be the first to be implemented to ensure water for people,” said AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, setting the tone for the road ahead. “The BJP has let down Karnataka. The double engine government has committed double fraud on the State. This is not a political fight, but a commitment. Why has the BJP not approved the project yet?”

Party veteran and Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge said the people would “teach a lesson” in the elections to BJP leaders for their “failure” to protect the interests of the State.

Stating that justice cannot be expected from the BJP Government, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP was spreading lies on the Mekedatu project. "About 30% of Bengaluru population is yet to get Cauvery water and there is no reason for Tamil Nadu to oppose the project," he said.

‘For public good’

Responding to criticism of the padayatra by the BJP and the JD(S), the former Chief Minister said, “This is a rally for the public good. We are capable of holding a political rally. We will hold a political rally too and there is nothing to hide there.” He said that people had participated in the Mekedatu padayatra in big numbers and supported the struggle by understanding it’s importance.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who led the rally, said the padayatra was to establish Karnataka’s right over water, and would help Bengaluru to ensure water supply for next 30 years.

Region-specific issues

“The padayatra has been criticised by others and the Government has tried to muzzle it by lodging more than 10 cases. We are ready to go to jail. The Congress has built 26 reservoirs in the State. This rally is not an end; we will raise region-specific issues across all regions in the State in the coming days,” he said.

While the nearly 170-km padayatra from Sangama in Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district was launched on January 9, it had to be temporarily suspended on January 13 due to COVID-19 surge. It resumed again on Sunday.

The ₹9,000-crore Mekedatu drinking water project across the Cauvery will impound 67 tmcft of water and generate 400-MW of power, and is planned for ensuring drinking water supply to Bengaluru and surrounding districts. While the project is yet to get environmental clearance from the Centre, Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court.

Rural and urban thrust

While the early part of the Mekedatu padayatra tried to strike an emotional chord with the rural masses in the Cauvery basin districts, where the Cauvery is the lifeline, the latter part was to reach out to the urban populace in Bengaluru where drinking water is an issue.

Politically, the padayatra is expected to give a boost to the Congress fortunes in Old Mysore region where it is in direct contest with the Janata Dal (Secular). The walk also featured religious leaders from Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, two politically strong communities, along with other community religious leaders.