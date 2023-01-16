ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | Congress promises ₹2,000 per month to each household if elected to power

January 16, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Last week, the Congress promised to provide free 200 units of power to every household every month

Nagesh Prabhu
Nagesh Prabhu

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flanked by State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at ‘Na Nayaki’ convention at Palace ground in Bengaluru on January 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Karnataka Congress has promised to provide ₹2,000 per month to each household in Karnataka if the party is voted to power in the State in the Legislative Assembly elections to be held this year (2023). Last week, the Congress announced that the party would offer 200 units of free electricity to every household every month.

On January 16, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated a State-level ‘Na Nayaki’ programme organised for women at the Palace ground in Bengaluru. She announced a ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme in which ₹2,000 would be credited to the bank account of one woman in every household in Karnataka if the party is voted to power in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May this year. The cash incentive would help women contain the distress caused by rising prices of essential commodities, she said in an attempt to tap into the alleged public anger on the rise in prices of essential commodities and LPG cylinders, and unemployment.

She accused the BJP government, led by Basavaraj Bommai, of taking 40% commission in all government projects and also seeking bribes in the recruitment of police personnel and transfer of officials in Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Did women’s life change for the better in the last few years? Did women get jobs in the last few years,” she asked the women workers of the party and alleged that the Modi government has been providing incentives only to rich businessmen, and not to small farmers or small and medium businesspersons.

She claimed that, unlike the BJP government, the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had implemented several ‘Bhagya schemes’, particularly the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which had benefited the poor. The Congress government waived off farmers’ loans and strengthened women self-help groups (SHGs).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US