Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | Congress promises ₹2,000 per month to each household if elected to power

January 16, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress has promised to provide ₹2,000 per month to each household in Karnataka if the party is voted to power in the State in the Legislative Assembly elections to be held this year (2023). Last week, the Congress announced that the party would offer 200 units of free electricity to every household every month.

On January 16, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated a State-level ‘Na Nayaki’ programme organised for women at the Palace ground in Bengaluru. She announced a ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme in which ₹2,000 would be credited to the bank account of one woman in every household in Karnataka if the party is voted to power in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May this year. The cash incentive would help women contain the distress caused by rising prices of essential commodities, she said in an attempt to tap into the alleged public anger on the rise in prices of essential commodities and LPG cylinders, and unemployment.

She accused the BJP government, led by Basavaraj Bommai, of taking 40% commission in all government projects and also seeking bribes in the recruitment of police personnel and transfer of officials in Karnataka.

“Did women’s life change for the better in the last few years? Did women get jobs in the last few years,” she asked the women workers of the party and alleged that the Modi government has been providing incentives only to rich businessmen, and not to small farmers or small and medium businesspersons.

She claimed that, unlike the BJP government, the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had implemented several ‘Bhagya schemes’, particularly the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, which had benefited the poor. The Congress government waived off farmers’ loans and strengthened women self-help groups (SHGs).