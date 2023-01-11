Congress promises 200 units of power free if voted to power

January 11, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress has promised to provide 200 units of free power to all households in the State if the party is voted to power in Karnataka.

The electoral promises came from D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, at Chikkodi on Wednesday as the party began its Praja Dhwani Yatre, a bus rally set to cover all the constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections later this year. Charges will be waived for the first 200 units of power consumed by every domestic connection, Mr. Shivakumar said.

“This will provide relief to the people who are suffering from unprecedented price rise, effected by the anti-people policies of the BJP. This is a solemn promise from our side,” Mr. Shivakumar said. It may be mentioned here that the AAP in Delhi and Punjab has introduced free power supply schemes.

He said that the BJP governments at the Centre and the State had betrayed the trust of the people. “They lied to the people about reducing prices, doubling farmers’ income, waiving farm loans, or providing continuous power supply for 10 hours,” he said, adding that the BJP had “standardised the prices of corruption like a menu card in a restaurant”.

Slew of allegations

“They are collecting ₹2,500 crore to make someone the Chief Minister, ₹100 crore for a ministerial berth, ₹15 crore for commissioners, and other jobs. BJP Ministers are collecting in advance commissions ranging from 30% to 40%. They have collected money even from religious institutions such as mutts,” he alleged. The contractors’ association, which has over two lakh members, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But nothing has happened, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar claimed that the erstwhile Congress government led by Siddaramaiah had fulfilled 159 of the 165 assurances made to the people.

Congress leaders began their Praja Dhwani bus rally from the Veera Soudha monument in Belagavi. Mr. Shivakumar said Belagavi was chosen for the launch of the bus rally as it hosted Mahatma Gandhi as the chairman of the 1924 Congress session. He said senior leaders would cover at least 20 districts.