Congress promise of free power is only ‘power politics’: CM

March 06, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday attacked the Congress for its recent election promise to provide 200 units of free power to all households every month if voted to power in the State, calling it ‘power politics’.

“Without knowing the present situation of the Energy Department, a few are into ‘power politics’ which is an attempt to deceive the people by giving a false promise that they will be given 200 units of free electricity,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Centre of Excellence built by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) in HSR Layout along with 17 new buildings in the eight districts of Bescom jurisdiction. He also laid the foundation stone for eight new office buildings on the same day.

The new sub-division offices in seven districts have been constructed at a cost of ₹77.15 crore while the Centre of Excellence and a training centre in Ramanagara have been constructed at a cost of ₹28.96 crore and ₹26.55 crore, respectively.

“Due to unscientific policies, the Energy Department is under loss. Earlier, we have seen political power being used in the department with the intention of benefiting someone. However, our government is taking all measures to prevent its misuse,” Mr. Bommai said, without naming anyone.

In January, the Congress promised to provide 200 units of free power to all households in the State if the party is voted to power in Karnataka.

Joining the Chief Minister, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar alleged that Congress’ promise of 200 units of free power is a bid towards privatisation of electricity supply companies (Escoms) in the State. “By providing free power, Escoms will be burdened more. Then, the loss-making Escoms will be privatised,” the Minister claimed.