Congress promise of free power is aimed at privatisation of Escoms: Energy Minister

January 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Taking potshots at the Congress over its promise of providing 200 units of free electricity if voted to power in the Assembly elections, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar has said privatisation of Escoms is the major motive behind it.

“One great financial expert who had pushed electricity supply companies (Escoms) into financial bankruptcy when he was Chief Minister has now promised 200 units of free power,” he tweeted on Friday, referring to the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He argued the Congress’ poll promise was not in the interest of the people.

Towards losses

“By providing free power, Escoms will be burdened more. Then, the loss-making Escoms will be privatised. That’s the plan behind this announcement,” the Minister claimed.

Mr. Kumar tweeted a photograph of Mr. Siddaramaiah presenting the 2017-18 Budget under a torchlight owing to power cut in the Legislative Assembly. “Siddaramaiah must have forgotten how he read out the Budget speech as the Chief Minister in darkness. The photograph clearly shows how your government and the Energy Department functioned. You pushed Escoms towards losses,” Mr. Kumar charged. He said the BJP government released ₹9,000 crore to Escoms. “We set right your administrative failures,” the Minister said.

‘Learning from AAP’

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP too took a jibe at the Opposition Congress. “It’s good that the Karnataka Congress is learning people-friendly measures from the AAP. Hopefully, they will include schools and safe transport, too,” AAP leader Bhaskar Rao tweeted.

The State Congress announced the Griha Jyoti scheme during the start of its Praja Dhwani poll campaign led by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah.