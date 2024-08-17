Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is not aware of the reasons behind Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanctioning prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on August 17, Mr. Kharge adopted a cautious approach on the matter. “I will not comment now whether the Governor’s decision is right or wrong. I am not aware of the details... I will comment on the matter only after consultations with lawyers,” he said.

“However, the NDA government has been misusing the Governor’s office against non-BJP governments, such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka,” Mr. Kharge alleged.

During the Janandolana programme launched by the Karnataka Congress from Bengaluru to Mysuru to flag the scams during the tenure of the BJP government, the central leaders of the party strongly backed Mr. Siddaramaiah and blamed the Centre for allegedly misusing the Raj Bhavan for destabilise the government in the State.

