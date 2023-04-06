ADVERTISEMENT

Congress prefers not to field candidate in Melkote, extends support to Darshan Puttanaiah

April 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Even in 2018 it had desisted from fielding candidate in deference to late K.S. Puttanaiah

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress, which released its second list of 42 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections, has not fielded any candidate from Melkote.

It has instead extended support to Darshan Puttanaiah of Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha (SKP). Darshan is the son of  K.S. Puttanaiah who was the president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and was the Melkote MLA when he died in February 2018.

Even in the 2018 elections the Congress had not fielded its candidate against Mr. Darshan Puttanaiah who had contested as Swaraj party candidate but lost to Puttaraju of the JD(S) in a fiercely contested election.

While Mr. Puttaraju polled 95,406 votes which was 54.87 per cent of the total votes cast, Mr. Darshan had secured 73,336 votes accounting for 42.17 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. Mr. Darshan was in the U.S. as an IT professional and was running his own firm when he decided to return to India.

The decision of the Congress not to field any candidate against Mr. Darshan Puttanaiah is being interpreted as a goodwill gesture and respect to late Puttanaiah and by extension to the farmer community.

