Congress’ pre-poll assurances borne out of desperation, says Bommai

January 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress’s assurances, including the promise to provide 200 units of free power to every household in the State, are borne out of desperation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at the helipad behind Sri Veerabhadhreshwara Temple before proceeding to Suttur Jathra Mahotsava in Suttur near here, Mr. Bommai said the electricity supply companies (ESCOMs) were in a poor financial condition when the Congress was in power.

After the BJP came to power, Mr. Bommai said the government rescued the ESCOMs by providing them direct financial assistance of ₹8,000 crore and stood guarantee for a loan of ₹13,000 crore. Hence, the government was able to provide power supply across the State without any disruption, he said.

“If they are promising something they are unable to deliver, they are haunted by a rout in the polls. It is a measure of their desperation,” said Mr. Bommai.

He said the Congress was doling out assurances without making financial calculations.

Mr. Bommai was responding to a reported statement by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he will retire from politics if the Congress does not fulfil its assurances that includes supply of 200 units of free power to every household in the State.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Congress leaders for their “low-level” attack on the BJP leaders. “They should understand that it is not Karnataka’s culture. It is not the culture of politics in Karnataka,” he said.