Congress’ poll preparation not enough: Hariprasad

March 07, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, MLC, on Thursday expressed disappointment over the party’s “inadequate preparations” to face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “No one has started the required preparations. I think it will start soon... The only preparation so far is the process of selecting candidates. The work that is required at the ground-level has slowed down and is not enough to face the parliamentary elections.”

Mr. Hariprasad, who has been sulking for not being made Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru South against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya.

The legislator said the responsibility of delivering a good result rests on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

