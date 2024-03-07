Congress’ poll preparation not enough: Hariprasad

March 07, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, MLC, on Thursday expressed disappointment over the party’s “inadequate preparations” to face the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: “No one has started the required preparations. I think it will start soon... The only preparation so far is the process of selecting candidates. The work that is required at the ground-level has slowed down and is not enough to face the parliamentary elections.”

Mr. Hariprasad, who has been sulking for not being made Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru South against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya.

The legislator said the responsibility of delivering a good result rests on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

