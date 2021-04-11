Congress plea to allow filing of nominations on April 13, 14

Bengaluru

11 April 2021 01:56 IST

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has appealed to the Commissioner, Karnataka State Election Commission, to provide an opportunity for candidates contesting urban local body elections on April 27 to file nomination papers on April 13 and 14, though the government has declared these two days as holidays.

Since the Ugadi festival falls on April 13 and the Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the government has declared these two days as holidays. The last day for filing nominations is April 15.

Elections to 266 wards of 10 urban local bodies in eight districts are scheduled for April 27.

