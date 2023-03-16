Congress plans protest against ‘sari distribution’ by BJP in Koppal

March 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Koppal district unit of the Congress has planned a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Koppal on Friday, condemning the “distribution of saris to voters” by the BJP.

The former Minister and party leader Basavaraj Rayaraddi said that saris having wrapped in a cover bearing the image of Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar were distributed to voters in his Yelburga constituency. He also said that the officers were not taking any action against the Minister or his party despite knowing the facts.

The video clips showing BJP leaders distributing sari covers to people at Herewaddarakallu village on Wednesday night went viral.

“BJP leaders, without any fear and hesitation, are distributing saris to lure voters and the officers are acting as mute spectators. The BJP is polluting politics in the district,” Mr. Rayaraddi told media representatives.

Meanwhile, responding to the charge, Mr. Achar justified the act of his supporters saying that distribution of saris has nothing to do with elections.

“My fans and followers might have distributed the saris as part of my birthday celebrations. It has nothing to do with the imminent elections. How can one say that it is illegal when the saris are officially bought and distributed among the people for a good cause? The saris are not sold in the black market,” he said.