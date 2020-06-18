Congress plans ‘jail bharo’

The Congress has decided to embark on ‘jail bharo’ movement against hike in fuel prices by the Centre, and the State BJP government’s decisions to introduce amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and Agricultural Produce and Marketing Committees.

The party will announce dates for holding protests soon.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday decided to launch protests in all district headquarters and Bengaluru against “anti-farmer” policies of the State government.

The CLP attended by KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar and other legislators have discussed the adverse implications of amendments to the Land Reforms Act, 1961, which would enable non-agriculturists to purchase agricultural lands without any income limits.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is also Leader of the Opposition, termed detrimental to the farming community the proposed amendments to section 63(a), 79 (a), (b) and (c) and 80 in the existing Land Reforms Act. It would be a “black legislation”, he tweeted.