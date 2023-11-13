Congress planning to field a Lingayat and a Kuruba candidate in the two Lok Sabha seats in Belagavi, says Satish Jarkiholi

November 13, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Belagavi

“We are planning to field one Lingayat and one Kuruba community candidate in the coming Lok Sabha polls in Belagavi district,” Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Monday.

“We are discussing such possibilities, though they are still in the initial stages. There are no names on our long list now. It is completely blank,” Mr. Jarkiholi, who is also KPCC working president, told journalists.

He said that this is in line with the idea of providing adequate representation to all communities. “Both Lingayats and Kurubas form large chunks of the population in North Karnataka and also in the State. And, that is why we are thinking on those lines,” he said.

Belagavi district has two seats in the Lok Sabha, both held by the BJP now. Following the death of Suresh Angadi, his wife Mangala Angadi was elected in the bypoll from the Belagavi seat. Anna Saheb Jolle represents Chikkodi.

After Assembly polls

“The Congress aims to win at least 20 of the 28 seats in Parliament. The planning and work towards winning these seats is already on at the level of party workers. It seems that the party’s national leadership will start serious work towards this goal after the Assembly elections in the five States. However, in Karnataka, we will start preparations when we all get together in Belagavi for the winter session,” he said.

He said that the party will choose a candidate who is accepted by his community, neighbourhood and the party.

“The supporters of party candidates must feel that they have easy access to their leaders. The eligibility criterion for the candidates is that they should have a higher chance of winning. They should be popular in their community and the constituency and should be attached to their party and workers and also, they should be confident of fighting the elections,” he said.

“The choices will be vetted at various levels. First, the district unit will finalise some names. Then, the State unit and the high command will give their approval to them,” he said.

Corporation politics

Mr. Jarkiholi clarified that the Congress has no plans to carry out Operation Hasta in the Belagavi City Corporation to gain power.

“Some BJP members in the corporation are in touch with the Congress, hoping to defect. However, we are not planning to do any operation, like the BJP does in States where it is not in power. The elected corporation members are upset because the urban body is controlled by one BJP MLA, Abhay Patil, and the members have no real power. They are keeping quiet as they do not want to upset their party bosses. But they are telling us of their despair. We feel that legislators should not interfere in the administration of local bodies. They should let councillors exercise their powers,” the Minister said.