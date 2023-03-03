HamberMenu
Congress perturbed by response to BJP yatra, claim party bigwigs

March 03, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders D.V. Sadananda Gowda and K.S. Eshwarappa have claimed that the response to the party’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra has exceeded all expectations and has perturbed the Congress.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the two leaders said that it was a clear indication that the people were with the BJP and the party was set to retain power and would win a majority on its own.

Mr .Sadananda Gowda and Mr. Eshwarappa said that the Congress has a habit of renting a crowd and hence are making such allegations against the BJP and on the response to the yatra. ‘’The Congress has been unnerved by the public support to the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra and hence trying to defame the BJP’’, said Mr. Eshwarappa.

The party will seek votes on development plank and other welfare measures initiated by the party including enhancing the quota for SC/ST reservation which was pending since many decades. The welfare agenda and the focus on Dalits and other backward classes has led to such mass support for the current yatra, claimed Mr. Eshwarappa.

In reply to a question Mr.Eshwarappa said the recovery of unaccounted money from the son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa following a raid, was not an embarrassment for the party. Responding to KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar’s demand for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation on the issue, Mr. Eshwarappa said he has no moral right to speak on the subject.

