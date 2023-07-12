ADVERTISEMENT

Congress party’s silent protest in Shivamogga over vendetta politics against Rahul Gandhi

July 12, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

Workers of the party led by district president H.S. Sundaresh staged a dharna at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Shivamogga. Some of them wore black shirts to register their protest against the Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party staged a silent protest alleging vendetta politics against Rahul Gandhi, at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Shivamogga, in Karnataka, on July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.T. Sathish

Shivamogga district unit of the Congress party staged a silent protest in Shivamogga on July 12, alleging that the Narendra Modi-led Union Government was engaged in vendetta politics against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Sundaresh told mediapersons that the Union Government had been targeting Rahul Gandhi as the BJP could not tolerate his growing popularity. Commenting on the leaders of rival parties is common in politics. However, the BJP filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for political reasons.

“They got Rahul Gandhi disqualified as a member of parliament, as they could not face him. Similarly, the BJP has been harassing Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case,” he alleged.

Congress supporters, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, participating in a silent protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 12, 2023.

He criticised the Centre for refusing to supply rice to the Karnataka Government despite the Food Corporation of India (FCI) having sufficient stock to prevent implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Former legislator Prasanna Kumar and Congress members of Shivamogga City Corporation took part in the protest, along with Hassan district unit president E. Lakshman, party leaders Shreyas Patel and Tara Chandan.

