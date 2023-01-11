ADVERTISEMENT

Congress party’s Praja Dhwani bus rally inaugurated in Belagavi

January 11, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Belagavi

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the political rally will attempt to tour all constituencies in the Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders travel by bus as part of the Praja Dhwani bus rally in Belagavi on January 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Congress leaders began their Praja Dhwani bus rally from the Veera Soudha monument in Belagavi on Wednesday.

They arrived at Veera Soudha, the site of the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi and sat through a session of bhajans and prayer.

the Leader of the Opposition Siddharamaiah said the rally was aimed at exposing the lies of the BJP government. Congress leaders will travel through most constituencies in the State and reach out to people. “The people are upset with the BJP’s governance at the Centre and the State. We are only amplifying their voice and expressing solidarity with them,” he said.

Rally to cover 20 districts

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committe (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said Belagavi was chosen for the launch of the bus rally as it hosted Mahatma Gandhi as the chairman of the 1924 Congress session. He said senior leaders would cover at least 20 districts.

“The BJP has sullied the image of Karnataka in the three-and-a-half years of its administration. We are asking people to throw them out,” the KPCC chief said.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami of Kudal Sangama Panchamsali peetha has perfectly summed up the State government’s false promise to the community about the 2A reservation. However, the State government is misleading not just one community, but all the communities that are demanding reservation or reclassification,” he added.

Randeep SinghSurjewala, R V Deshpande, M B Patil, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Channaraj Hattiholi, and others were present.

The rally will return to Belagavi after travelling through Chikkodi in the evening. The buses will leave for other districts at night.

