ADVERTISEMENT

Congress party’s election manifesto welcomed

April 06, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party’s election manifesto will protect the interests of farmers, women, youth, and workers, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh.

In a statement here, Mr. Venkatesh said the protests by farmers’ organisations seek to throw light on the real problems faced by the farmers in the country. However, it is unfortunate that the ruling BJP was trying to suppress the farmers’ agitation instead of finding a solution to their woes, he lamented.

Listing out the promises made in the party’s election manifesto, Mr Venkatesh said the youth will get jobs, scientific price for agricultural produce, and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report for providing minimum support price to agricultural produce.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US