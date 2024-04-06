Congress party’s election manifesto welcomed

April 06, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress party’s election manifesto will protect the interests of farmers, women, youth, and workers, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh.

In a statement here, Mr. Venkatesh said the protests by farmers’ organisations seek to throw light on the real problems faced by the farmers in the country. However, it is unfortunate that the ruling BJP was trying to suppress the farmers’ agitation instead of finding a solution to their woes, he lamented.

Listing out the promises made in the party’s election manifesto, Mr Venkatesh said the youth will get jobs, scientific price for agricultural produce, and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report for providing minimum support price to agricultural produce.