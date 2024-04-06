GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress party’s election manifesto welcomed

April 06, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party’s election manifesto will protect the interests of farmers, women, youth, and workers, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh.

In a statement here, Mr. Venkatesh said the protests by farmers’ organisations seek to throw light on the real problems faced by the farmers in the country. However, it is unfortunate that the ruling BJP was trying to suppress the farmers’ agitation instead of finding a solution to their woes, he lamented.

Listing out the promises made in the party’s election manifesto, Mr Venkatesh said the youth will get jobs, scientific price for agricultural produce, and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report for providing minimum support price to agricultural produce.

Related Topics

politics (general) / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.