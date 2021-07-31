Karnataka

Congress party’s 2014 LS manifesto promised quota for EWS, recalls Surjewala

The Congress party had mooted quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in its 2014 Lok Sabha election manifesto, recalled All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Fielding queries during a press conference held on the sidelines of the Congress party’s divisional-level conference in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Surjewala said the party stood by the concept of reservation to the EWS without touching the reservation provided to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

He said people from castes such as Lingayat, Vokkaliga or Brahmin, who had been economically deprived for generations, should be provided reservation without touching the reservations for SC/ST and OBCs that is extended to correct historical wrongs.

However, Mr Surjewala said the job of bringing the EWS quota within the Constitutional framework was left to the present government at the Centre. “The day Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, I can assure you that we will bring it within the Constitutional framework”, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 7:08:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/congress-partys-2014-ls-manifesto-promised-quota-for-ews-recalls-surjewala/article35652470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY