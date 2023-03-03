ADVERTISEMENT

Congress corporators stage protest

March 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party members of Shivamogga City Corporation, on Friday, staged a protest, alleging that the BJP-ruled corporation did not implement the programme meant for conserving cows.

Under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition in the Corporation, Rekha Ranganath, the party workers staged a dharna in front of the corporation office in the city. They alleged that the BJP had announced a total of ₹50 lakh for the protection of cows in the budget in the last four years. However, the corporation did not spend even a rupee for the purpose.

“The BJP came to power assuring the protection of cows, and leaders of the party claimed themselves to be true protectors of cows. However, they did not spend money for the purpose”, she said.

Congress party corporators H.C. Yogesh, B.A. Ramesh Hegde, R.C. Naik, Mehek Sharief and party leaders Ranganath and others took part in the protest.

