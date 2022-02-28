Congress padayatra enters Bengaluru outskirts

FIR filed against 37 Congress leaders for alleged violation of COVID norms

The Congress padayatra seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project across the Cauvery, on Monday rolled into the Bengaluru city’s outskirts with several religious leaders showing solidarity by participating in the ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ campaign even as an FIR was filed against party leaders for violating government guidelines banning rallies.

The padayatra that traversed through the Vokkaliga populated region where the Cauvery is an emotive issue till now will enter the Assembly constituencies in the city where the Congress is expected to raise the issue of inadequate supply of Cauvery water in Bengaluru and the importance of the project for the bustling city population.

Being seen as a political strategy to drum up support for the party in the Cauvery basin districts ahead of elections to the Legislative Assembly, the padayatra will go through 15 Assembly constituencies with participation from a big number of party workers and leaders from the Vokkaliga heartland before culminating in Basavanagudi on March 3.

On Monday, the padayatra that was more seen as jostling for political optics with the Janata Dal Secular in the basin districts, saw expression of solidarity by religious heads of other big communities. The seer of Muruga Mutt Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami, who has considerable influence in the Ljngayat community, Madara Chennaiah Mutt Seer Sri Basvamurthy Madara Chennaiah Swami and Seer of Madiwala Gurupeetha Sri Jagadguru Madiwala Machideva Swami were among those who took part in the padayatra near Bidadi.

Earlier, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar visited the birth place of Adichunchangiri Mutt seer the late Balagangadhara Swami in Bananduru to pay his respects.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint by Ramanagaram tahasildar M. Vijaykumar, an FIR was filed by Ijoor police against 37 Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar and others for violating the guidelines. The complaint cited the previous government’s orders banning rallies and dharnas, and also the observation of the Karnataka High Court in a case pertaining to a PIL earlier heard by court in January when the first phase of padayatra was stopped. The FIR was filed under various provisions of IPC for violating the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Rules, 2020.

Responding to the FIR and removal of flex banners, Mr. Shivakumar said they were peacefully walking for a legitimate demand for water. He also criticised the government action in removing flex boards erected by the Congress for the padayatra. “The government is showing double standards and applying law differently for different people. When it allows flex boards for former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s birthday and other big events, why are they removing boards related to the padayatra which is being taken up for a public cause.”