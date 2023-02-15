ADVERTISEMENT

Congress owes answer for scams during its time: Bommai

February 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The scams of previous Congress government are being investigated by the Karnataka Lokayukta and they owe an explanation on those charges, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, hitting back at the Congress leaders who accused the current BJP dispensation of subterfuge in tendering process.

Replying to the corruption charges levelled against the State government by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Bommai said, “The 40% commission charges are baseless and they have failed to produce evidence before court. Enquiry is guaranteed if they file the case with all the specifications. Without doing it, firing in the air will not help,” he said.

The Chief Minister argued the letter by the BJP MLA Gulhatti Shekhar, alleging corruption in tendering process by Minor Irrigation Department, was “casual” but he had been asked to give specific details to get it enquired into. “If any officer is involved in corruption it would be enquired into immediately. Making statements without giving evidence is of no use,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Congress ruled for five years and they also had called tenders. After the BJP came to power a committee headed by a judge to go through all those tenders was set up and everything is now being scrutinised. Now tender process is very transparent and any one can give complaint,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai said when Mr. Shivakumar was the Water Resources Minister, the tender inspection committee was removed as well as TAC. The two-level inspection system was shelved in the corporation. The Congress had opened the avenues for corruption but the BJP government has re-established the inspection system, the Chief Minister claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US