Congress owes answer for scams during its time: Bommai

February 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The scams of previous Congress government are being investigated by the Karnataka Lokayukta and they owe an explanation on those charges, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, hitting back at the Congress leaders who accused the current BJP dispensation of subterfuge in tendering process.

Replying to the corruption charges levelled against the State government by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Bommai said, “The 40% commission charges are baseless and they have failed to produce evidence before court. Enquiry is guaranteed if they file the case with all the specifications. Without doing it, firing in the air will not help,” he said.

The Chief Minister argued the letter by the BJP MLA Gulhatti Shekhar, alleging corruption in tendering process by Minor Irrigation Department, was “casual” but he had been asked to give specific details to get it enquired into. “If any officer is involved in corruption it would be enquired into immediately. Making statements without giving evidence is of no use,” he said.

“The Congress ruled for five years and they also had called tenders. After the BJP came to power a committee headed by a judge to go through all those tenders was set up and everything is now being scrutinised. Now tender process is very transparent and any one can give complaint,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai said when Mr. Shivakumar was the Water Resources Minister, the tender inspection committee was removed as well as TAC. The two-level inspection system was shelved in the corporation. The Congress had opened the avenues for corruption but the BJP government has re-established the inspection system, the Chief Minister claimed.