Congress organises campaign rallies for council polls

May 30, 2022 22:15 IST

Congress leaders held rallies to campaign for their party candidates for the legislative council polls in Belagavi district on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday, Satish Jarkiholi addressed the party workers in Hukkeri. He urged them to support the party nominees Prakash Hukkeri and Sunil Sunk. Satish Jarkiholi said that the voters of graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies would give a fitting reply to the BJP in the council polls and vote for the Congress nominees.

“BJP’s campaign is built on lies. They have been lying about their achievements and the alleged failures of the Congress party. They have paid trolls who can build or destroy the images of leaders in a few hours, using social media tools. They are masters of deception and diversion. We should be wary of their techniques,’’ Satish Jarkiholi said.

On Sunday, Lakshmi Hebbalkar spoke at a meeting of party workers and asked them to campaign for Prakash Hukkeri and Sunil Sunk. I have worked with Mr. Hukkeri. He is a veteran politician and seasoned administrator. He is responsible for developing Chikkodi into a town with all modern facilities. He doggedly pursued the establishment of the government medical college in Belagavi. He has also been responsible for setting up of several district level offices in Chikkodi. As MLA, MLC and MP, he has contributed greatly to the development of Belagavi and northern Karnataka.