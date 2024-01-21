Congress opposing Ram Mandir owing to its appeasement politics: Shobha Karandlaje

January 21, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to remarks made by Congress leaders on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said that Congress opposition to Sri Ram and Ram Mandir is an integral part of its minority-appeasement politics.

“People have boycotted the Congress because it is opposed to the idea of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Congress argued against Sri Ram in the Supreme Court. Despite knowing the fact that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, it has been opposing the construction of the Ram Mandir there. There is no surprise in the Congress now opposing this [Pran Pratishtha ceremony] in Ayodhya. When elections are around, they [Congress leaders] roam around temples and do appeasement politics on other days. They will continue to do it,” she told reporters at Anjanadri in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district on Sunday.

She was in Anjanadri, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, to take part in a cleanliness drive and offer special puja to the deity praying for no untoward incident in the country till the completion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

To a question on the State government’s response to the demand for declaring a holiday on January 22, the scheduled date for Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Ms. Karandlaje said that the Siddaramaiah government is playing politics on the issue.

“People want to watch the live telecast of Ram Mandir’s inauguration from their homes. But the Siddaramaiah government is playing politics in this also. Some people consider Siddaramaiah as Ram. The Congress government in the State is afraid of the surge in the strength of Sri Ram and Hanuman devotees. It is doing all this just because of this fear,” she said.

After offering a special puja to Lord Hanuman in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Anjanadri, she said that all people have joined hands with the Prime Minister in his nation-building mission.

“Different political parties narrated the history of Ram Mandir differently to meet their political convenience. Mr. Modi has, however, told the truth. Hanuman was born in Karnataka. This is the land of Hanuman. I have come to this holy place to offer puja to the deity,” she said.

Lok Sabha member from Koppal Karadi Sanganna, former legislator Paranna Munavalli and others were present.

