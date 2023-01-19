Congress opposes shifting of UGC branch office from Bengaluru to Delhi

January 19, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that every time Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit Karnataka, the people of the State are the losers and this time the University Grants Commission’s branch office has been shifted from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Mr. Modi was in Kalaburagi on Thursday for the inauguration of various development works. In a press statement, the former Chief Minister said that the Union government had shifted the UGC’s branch office from Bengaluru to Delhi, forcing college students, lecturers, and staff of universities in the State to run to Delhi even for minor issues.

Mr. Siddaramaiah hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan for not even registering a protest against the shifting of the UGC’s branch office from Bengaluru. He lashed out at the Centre for snatching the rights of Kannadigas and subjecting the people to hardships. “This is the gift from Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah and it is sad that nobody in the BJP government has the courage to speak out at this injustice,’’ he said.