Congress opposes Amul’s entry into State

April 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has opposed dairy giant Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market.

He backed Nandini and tweeted: “Banks built by our elders in Karnataka were eaten up. Now, Prime Minister @narendramodi and Union Minister for Cooperation @AmitShah have plotted to adopt our farmer’s daily bread Nandini. Watch out Kannadigas...!!”

The former Chief Minister further said: “Gujarat-based Amul had previously tried to enter Karnataka’s market to sell milk and curd. We had not allowed it to happen then, but now BJP in Karnataka is welcoming them with open arms”.

“KMF has witnessed a fall in the procurement of milk under @BJP4Karnataka govt. Instead of the usual collection of about 99 lakh litre, the collection has dropped to 71 lakh litre. Is this part of the conspiracy against KMF,” he said.

KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar and MLA Priyank Kharge too opposed the entry of Amul into Karnataka.

