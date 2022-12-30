HamberMenu
Congress opposes ₹7 crore budget for programme to distribute record of rights

December 30, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has strongly criticized the Cabinet decision to approve the Finance Department’s proposal releasing ₹7 cr for a programme of the BJP government which is likely to be scheduled in the next couple of weeks to distribute the records of rights of tanda dwellers.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, the president of the District Congress Committee Basareddy Anapur said that State government had declared tandas as revenue hoblies and wanted to distribute the records of rights to such tanda dwellers in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapur and Raichur, and a grand programme had been planned in Yadgir.

“The Yadgir district administration had sent a proposal to the Revenue Department to get released ₹8.96 crore for holding the programme to distribute records of rights of 1.3 lakh beneficiaries in five districts. But, the Finance Department had approved ₹7 crore for the programme. The Cabinet has given its consent to the proposal sent by the Finance Department without questioning the rationale behind spending ₹7 crore for a day’s programme. The Congress has strongly condemned such consent to spend huge public money,” Mr. Anapur said. adding that it was nothing but an election ploy by the BJP.

He said that the corruption under the BJP government has increased. No public or development works had been taken up as promised. Farmers were not paid the compensation against the crop losses owing to natural disasters. The Yadgir District Incharge Minister has no concern for the farmers as he failed to protect their interests.

Mahipal Reddy Hattikuni, Vishwanath Neelahalli, Mareppa Bilhar, Bheemanna Meti, Samson Malikeri and others were present.

