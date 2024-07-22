Congress, Oppn. parties blamed for not discussing real issues during monsoon session

Raichur district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Sharanappa Marali has blamed both the ruling and Opposition parties for not discussing the real issues that the State is facing during the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Monday.

Mr. Marali said that the State government has failed to solve the problems of farmers who are under stress as banks are harassing them seeking repayment of loans, though they are facing crop losses.

“The unemployment issue has made the lives of youths miserable. Development has taken a back seat as the Congress government has failed to provide a pro-people, pro-farmer and pro-labour administration. Most of the schools are facing a scarcity of permanent teachers and no action is being taken to recruit teachers for vacant posts. The ruling and Opposition parties, instead of discussing these issues and finding solutions to them, are blaming each other over corruption reported during their respective periods of governance,” Mr. Marali said.

He sought the arrest of those officers involved in corruption and have misused public money.

Mr. Marali said that getting land surveys done has become challenging for landowners as officers are intentionally delaying conducting land surveys. The government, particularly the Revenue Department, should seriously consider delays in land survey issues and ensure that all pending applications seeking land surveys are disposed of quickly.

Ramayya Javalagera, Timmanna Bhovi, Mahadev and others were present.