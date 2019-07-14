Congress on a determined bid to pacify rebel MLAs

Senior leaders of the Congress on Saturday made a determined bid to win back at least a few rebel MLAs ahead of the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

While a couple of MLAs — particularly Ramalinga Reddy and N. Nagaraju (MTB) — seemed to have mellowed down a little, the others who had resigned remained defiant. It is learnt that their efforts to contact K. Sudhakar, MLA for Chickballapur, and woo him back met with no success.

Interestingly, the Congress continued to make these efforts while five of the MLAs who have resigned — Dr. Sudhakar and Mr. Nagaraju themselves, besides B.S. Anand Singh, Munirathna, and R. Roshan Baig — moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, saying they were being “threatened and intimidated” into supporting the H.D. Kumaraswamy government in the proposed floor test.

Morning meeting

The day began with Mr. Nagaraju, MLA for Hoskote, having a visit by Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, who held hours of negotiations to woo him back. Speaking to the media later, a seemingly mellow Mr. Nagaraju said he would take a decision after consulting Dr. Sudhakar.

Mr. Nagaraju and Dr. Sudhakar had both submitted letters on resigning from the membership of the Legislative Assembly on July 10. They were expected to join the rebel camp in Mumbai on Saturday. However, they had not left for Mumbai till the end of the day.

The party’s troubleshooter Mr. Shivakumar, sources said, was “partially successful” in convincing Mr. Nagaraju on the need to extend support to the Kumaraswamy government. Mr. Nagaraju, accompanied by Mr. Shivakumar and Dr. Parameshwara, appeared before the media to project the MLA’s return to the party fold, though the MLA refrained from making a categorical statement. Mr. Nagaraju said he needed some time to decide about withdrawal of his resignation. Later, Mr. Nagaraju rushed to the residence of the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with whose support he became the Housing Minister in the coalition government.

Sources said Mr. Nagaraju told the senior leaders he was unhappy on the manner in which two brothers (Mr. Kumaraswamy and Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna) were interfering in his Ministry.

Later in the day, Mr. Nagaraju announced that he had decided to withdraw his resignation as MLA.

Search for Sudhakar

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar and Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan began their search for Dr. Sudhakar, who was recently appointed chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. It is believed that Dr. Sudhakar left his residence early on Saturday and the leaders were not able to contact him. Later in the day BJP sources confirmed that he had left for Mumbai to join the other rebel MLAs.

Many Ministers held a series of meetings at the residence of Mr. Siddaramaiah. Congress leaders are making every attempt to win back rebels to save the government.

I will attend session: Ramalinga Reddy

Seven-time MLA and former Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has clarified that he will attend the Legislative Assembly session on Monday and will not speak politics till then. Mr. Reddy is expected to clarify his stance after meeting Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Monday.

Mr. Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy said she had not yet taken a decision on resigning from the Assembly membership. She attended the CLP meeting as well as Friday’s Assembly session.