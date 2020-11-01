Congress observes ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’

Apart from observing the birth anniversaries of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhbhai Patel, members of the Congress staged protests in Hubballi and Dharwad on Saturday as part of ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’.

The Congress has decided to observe ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ across the country to protest against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP-led State and central governments. As part of the protest, the Congress observed a symbolic protest to highlight the problems of the farming community.

The protesters alleged that under the BJP, more anti-people, anti-farmer, and anti-labour policies were being implemented causing hardships to the people, snatching away employment and pushing them to the streets.

In Dharwad, the protesters led by KPCC members Rober Daddapuri, Prakash Ghatge, former HDMC councillors Subhash Shindhe, Raghunath Lakkannavar, and office-bearers of the party staged a symbolic dharna in front of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the protesters, Anand Jadhav and Subhash alleged that the State and central governments were bent on snatching away farmlands from farmers through various amendments to land reforms and APMC Act.

In Hubballi, a one-day dharna against the State and central governments was held at Indi Pump circle in Old Hubballi. Prasad Abbayya, MLA, said because of the illogical and unplanned steps by the central government the country was moving towards economic bankruptcy and needed an economist like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to revive the economy.

Former Minister A.M. Hindasageri, district unit president Altaf Halwoor praised the contributions of Indira Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel and alleged that the BJP was playing with the lives by bringing in policies that were detrimental to them.