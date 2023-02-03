Congress observer to visit Mysuru on Saturday to review election preparedness

February 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MYSURU

A meeting to review the Congress party’s election preparedness in Mysuru district has been convened in the city on Saturday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has named Lok Sabha MP representing Kozhikode in neighbouring Kerala M.K. Raghavan as the observer.

Mr. Raghavan will hold separate meetings for Mysuru City and Mysuru Rural constituencies with the Congress leaders including sitting and past MLAs as well as office-bearers of the party’s various committees at the Congress office.

While the meeting to review the party’s election preparedness in Mysuru City constituencies will be held in the forenoon session, a separate meeting to focus on the preparations in the rural parts of the district will be held in the afternoon.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan, former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Tanveer Sait, besides MLAs Yathindra Siddaramaiah, H.P. Manjunath, Anil Chikkamadu, MLC D. Thimmaiah, former MLAs K. Venkatesh, M.K. Somashekar, Vasu, Kalale Keshava Murthy, former MLC R. Dharmasena and Congress leader Ravishankar, besides President of Mysuru City and Mysuru District Congress Committees viz R. Murthy and B.J. Vijaykumar respectively will be among the partymen attending the meeting.

Sources in the Congress, however, said the meeting will be restricted to discussing the party’s preparations for the elections.

“Candidate selection is not on the agenda of the meeting”, said a Congress leader pointing out the screening committee for the purpose is yet to be constituted by the AICC.

Meanwhile, Congress party had received more than 30 applications from the 11 constituencies in the district.

Chamundeshwari assembly constituency from where former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost the elections in 2018 had received the highest number of applications. Though the KPCC had not shared the details with the Mysuru City or Mysuru district Congress Committee, party sources said a total of 11 persons had applied for a ticket to contest from Chamundeshwari.

Nanjangud (reserved) as well as Krishnaraja segment had received a total of four applications each. While three aspirants had applied for a ticket to contest from Narasimharaja constituency along with sitting MLA Tanveer Sait, two aspirants each had filed applications for the ticket from Chamaraja and K.R. Nagar assembly segment.

Hunsur, Periyapatna, T. Narispur (reserved) and Varuna had received only one application.

Interestingly, former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who had won from T. Narsipur during 2013, had filed an application from Nanjangud. He is vying for the party ticket from the reserved constituency along with KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan and former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy.

Mr. Mahadevappa’s son Sunil Bose is the lone applicant for the party ticket from T. Narispur assembly constituency. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s son and sitting MLA from Varuna Yathindra Siddaramaiah is also the lone applicant from Varuna segment.