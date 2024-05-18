Congress objects to Opposition’s ‘mean’ mentality towards Home Department

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has objected to the “mean” mentality displayed by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) towards the Congress government in the State in general and Home Department in particular by citing the “unfortunate” murders in Hubballi.

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh said the murders reported in Hubballi were “alarming” but, associating them with the government was not a healthy practice, he said in a statement here.

“Such unfortunate incidents may take place due to personal reasons, vindictiveness, desperation, criminal background, and other psychological and socio-economic reasons. But, generalising such incidents and pointing a finger at the Home Department for these incidents shows their mean mentality,” Mr. Venkatesh said in a statement here.

Claiming that the Congress government in the State was handling law and order efficiently, Mr. Venkatesh cited the example of peaceful polling during both phases of elections in Karnataka.

He said the BJP cannot appreciate the pro-people governance of the Congress in Karnataka as it portrays the unconstitutional bulldozing of houses of Dalits, oppressed, and minorities as examples of good governance. “Hence, such accusations of BJP have no value,” he said.

Though hundreds of such criminal incidents had taken place during the BJP rule, the Congress leaders will not make political capital out of such incidents, he said.

Pointing out that the Congress party had successfully implemented five guarantee schemes as promised before the elections, Mr. Venkatesh said the poor people, who were suffering from the price rise under the “repressive” regime of the BJP government at the Centre, found the guarantee schemes like Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, and Yuva Nidhi to be a welcome “relief”.

While Gruha Lakshmi, which entitles each women head of poor families ₹2,000 every month, is arguably the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, Mr. Venkatesh pointed out that economic activities had been spurred after a large number of women began visiting religious centres and tourist centres availing of the benefit of free travel under Shakti.

He appealed to the BJP and JD(S) leaders to stop looking at the situation with “jaundice” eyes and honestly review the work of the State government, which is committed to a pro-people governance.

