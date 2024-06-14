ADVERTISEMENT

Congress now targeting Yediyurappa after trying in vain to ‘finish off’ Deve Gowda family: Kumaraswamy

Updated - June 14, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 10:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy being felicitated by JD(S) leaders at the party office in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly-appointed Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy stood by BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa by alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka was now trying to defame Mr. Yediyurappa “after trying in vain to end the political clout” of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why did the government wait for four months to act against Mr. Yediyurappa? They first tried to politically finish off the Deve Gowda family. But they failed in their attempt. Now they are trying to do a similar thing to Mr. Yediyurappa,” Mr. Kumaraswamy, who visited the State for the first time after taking over as Union Minister, told media persons.

“The Congress is not sparing even a 82-year-old veteran politician,” he said, defending Mr. Yediyurappa, who is booked under POCSO Act and facing allegation of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remarking that the Congress leaders were unable to sleep after he was elevated as Union Minister, he alleged that efforts were on to dig into details regarding the farmland owned by him in Bidadi to know if he can be legally nailed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy referred to the distribution of pen drives containing clips of JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse videos while addressing party workers at the JD(S) office. He said Congress leaders had ruined the lives of women by distributing the video clips.

‘My doors open’

He said that he has kept his doors open for the State government to find a solution to the problems of the State through the Centre. “Lets get into politics later. Right now my priority is development of Karnataka. Let the representatives of the Congress government come to me and resolve the problems of Karnataka. I have given an open opportunity to them,” Mr. Kumaraswamy remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US