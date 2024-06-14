Congress now targeting Yediyurappa after trying in vain to ‘finish off’ Deve Gowda family: Kumaraswamy

Newly-appointed Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy stood by BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa by alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka was now trying to defame Mr. Yediyurappa “after trying in vain to end the political clout” of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

“Why did the government wait for four months to act against Mr. Yediyurappa? They first tried to politically finish off the Deve Gowda family. But they failed in their attempt. Now they are trying to do a similar thing to Mr. Yediyurappa,” Mr. Kumaraswamy, who visited the State for the first time after taking over as Union Minister, told media persons.

“The Congress is not sparing even a 82-year-old veteran politician,” he said, defending Mr. Yediyurappa, who is booked under POCSO Act and facing allegation of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl.

Remarking that the Congress leaders were unable to sleep after he was elevated as Union Minister, he alleged that efforts were on to dig into details regarding the farmland owned by him in Bidadi to know if he can be legally nailed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy referred to the distribution of pen drives containing clips of JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse videos while addressing party workers at the JD(S) office. He said Congress leaders had ruined the lives of women by distributing the video clips.

‘My doors open’

He said that he has kept his doors open for the State government to find a solution to the problems of the State through the Centre. “Lets get into politics later. Right now my priority is development of Karnataka. Let the representatives of the Congress government come to me and resolve the problems of Karnataka. I have given an open opportunity to them,” Mr. Kumaraswamy remarked.

