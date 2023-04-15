HamberMenu
Congress nominates candidates for Arsikere, Hassan

Former JD(S) MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda to contest on Congress ticket in Arsikere

April 15, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has announced candidates for Arsikere and Hassan constituencies. Former JD(S) MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, who recently joined the Congress, has been nominated for Arsikere constituency. Banavasi Rangaswamy, who has been in the real-estate business, is the Congress candidate for Hassan.

With that, the Congress has finalised candidates for five out of the seven constituencies in the district. It is yet to finalise its candidates for Arkalgud and Shravanabelgola seats.

Mr. Banavasi Rangaswamy will have to take on H.P. Swaroop of the JD(S) and siting BJP MLA Preetham Gowda in Hassan. Mr. Shivalinge Gowda, who won Arasikere constituency three times in a row, is contesting for the first time on the Congress ticket.

The party has nominated Shreyas Patel for Holenarsipur, Murali Mohan for Sakleshpur, and B. Shivaramu for Belur.

