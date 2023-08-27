ADVERTISEMENT

Congress neglecting Muslim leadership: Muslim Political Forum

August 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Forum demands five tickets for Muslim leaders in Lok Sabha elections

The Hindu Bureau

Siraj Jafri, State Secretary of Karnataka Muslim Political Forum, at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led State government of neglecting the Muslim leadership in State, the Karnataka Muslim Political Forum demanded that the Congress give tickets to at least five Muslim aspirants in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Siraj Jafri, state Secretary of the forum, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday, claimed that 80% of Muslims in the State voted for Congress during the recent Assembly elections, but the party had not ensured adequate representation of Muslim leaders either in the Assembly or in the Parliament. 

Muslim leaders are often neglected when it comes to getting ticket; the Congress leaders find one or the other reason to deny them the chance. Out of the six newly-nominated MLCs, the Congress has failed to nominate even a single Muslim leader, Mr. Jafri alleged.

Mr. Jafri also accused the leaders from the community for maintaining silence over the injustice meted out to the Muslim community.

