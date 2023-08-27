HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress neglecting Muslim leadership: Muslim Political Forum

Forum demands five tickets for Muslim leaders in Lok Sabha elections

August 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Siraj Jafri, State Secretary of Karnataka Muslim Political Forum, at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Siraj Jafri, State Secretary of Karnataka Muslim Political Forum, at a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Accusing the Siddaramaiah-led State government of neglecting the Muslim leadership in State, the Karnataka Muslim Political Forum demanded that the Congress give tickets to at least five Muslim aspirants in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Siraj Jafri, state Secretary of the forum, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday, claimed that 80% of Muslims in the State voted for Congress during the recent Assembly elections, but the party had not ensured adequate representation of Muslim leaders either in the Assembly or in the Parliament. 

Muslim leaders are often neglected when it comes to getting ticket; the Congress leaders find one or the other reason to deny them the chance. Out of the six newly-nominated MLCs, the Congress has failed to nominate even a single Muslim leader, Mr. Jafri alleged.

Mr. Jafri also accused the leaders from the community for maintaining silence over the injustice meted out to the Muslim community.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / discrimination

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.