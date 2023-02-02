Congress neglected Upper Bhadra Project since 1960s: Bommai

February 02, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after the Union Budget 2023-24, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged that Congress governments in Karnataka had neglected the Upper Bhadra irrigation and drinking water project since the 1960s without showing any commitment.

The proposal on the Upper Bhadra Project was mooted in the 1960s during the Congress-government led by S. Nijalingappa. But the subsequent Congress governments neglected the project. The B.S. Yediyurappa-led government started implementing the project in 2008, Mr. Bommai said.

‘Criticism without substance’

The Union Budget presented on Tuesday allocated ₹5,300 crore for the project for irrigation and mitigation of drought in Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, and Davangere districts. The Congress leaders, who had lost hopes of revival of the party in the State, had criticised the Budget “without any substance”, Mr. Bommai said.

He said allocation of ₹10 lakh crore for capital expenditure in the Budget, which would be 3.3% of GDP, will spur growth on all fronts and create a “paradigm shift in the economic outlook of the country.” He termed the Budget “balance” and “growth-oriented”.

Noting that Karnataka would receive more funds following increase in the outlay for Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Jal Shakti Mission, irrigation, agriculture, health, rural development, and other sectors, he said that setting up an Agriculture Accelerator Fund encourages agri-start-ups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Mekedatu: CM blames Congress-JD(S) for legal wrangle

On the Mekedatu project on the Cauvery basin, Mr. Bommai said the faulty preparation of the Detailed Project Report by the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government led to a legal battle with Tamil Nadu. The matter was before the Supreme Court, and it is expected to come up for hearing in March 2023. The Environment Department of the Centre sought some clarifications. Once the project cleared the legal hurdle, the government would start executing it, Mr. Bommai said.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district.