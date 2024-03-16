Congress’ ‘Nari Nyay’ to empower women, says Pushpa Amarnath

March 16, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Women’s Wing president Pushpa Amarnath said here on Saturday that the five “Nari Nyay” guarantees announced by the Congress would empower women economically and socially.

Ms. Amarnath released the posters of the guarantee schemes for women which include the promise to deposit ₹1 lakh into the bank accounts of poor women besides providing 50 per cent reservation for women in all central government jobs.

She said the guarantees were announced recently by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and women of the country would benefit and be socially and economically emancipated.

She said women who are victims of exploitation would be provided with free legal assistance and advocates would be nominated at the gram panchayat levels. Besides, the wages of ASHA workers would be doubled and hostels would be opened for working women, said Ms. Amarnath.

She said the Congress under Siddaramaiah had implemented the five guarantee schemes announced in the runup to the Assembly elections last year and the new guarantee schemes would also be implemented if the party was voted to power.

Describing Modi Guarantees as a “bundle of lies”, Ms. Pushpa Amarnath said that the BJP was critical of the five guarantee schemes when announced last year but was now copying the same and projecting it as their programme.

Though the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power for 10 years, it has failed to fulfil any of the promises of job creation of doubling farmers’ income and has the temerity to seek a third term, said Ms. Amarnath. The Congress has walked the talk in the State and would implement the promises even at the Centre, she said, and expressed fears that the BJP was out to change the Constitution.

She said prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed under the BJP while the promise to create over two crore jobs every year was also not fulfilled. Ms. Amarnath said the Prime Minister has not addressed a single media conference but for his “Mann ki baat” programme and there was nobody to clarify and answer questions on the “electoral bonds scam”. She also accused the BJP of misleading people by deliberately raking up of emotional issues.

Former mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Modamani, and other women leaders of the Congress were present.