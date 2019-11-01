Congress names eight candidates for bypolls

The former Speaker K.B. Koliwad and Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh’s wife, Padmavathi Suresh, are among the eight candidates approved by the Congress central leadership on Thursday for contesting the December 5 byelections to the Legislative Assembly.

Bypolls will be held in 15 constituencies.

While Congress member in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council from Shankar Mutt ward M. Shivraj will contest from Mahalakshmi Layout, Ms. Suresh will contest from Hoskote.

The other candidates and their constituencies are as follows: Bhimmanna Naik (Yellapur), B.H. Bannikod (Hirekerur), K.B. Koliwad (Ranebennur), M. Anjanappa (Chickballapur), M. Narayanaswamy (K.R. Puram), and H.P. Manjunath (Hunsur), said a press release issued by Mukul Wasnik, All-India Congress Committee general secretary.

After several rounds of discussions with local leaders, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee recommended a list of candidates for the 15 segments. The party high command is yet to clear the names for seven constituencies, including key ones such as Yeshwantpur and Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, and Vijayanagar in Ballari district.

The party has decided to again field Mr. Koliwad, who lost to R. Shankar of the Karnataka Prajnavantha Janata Party (KPJP). Mr. Shankar served as Forest Minister in the H.D. Kumaraswamy government.

Mr. Manjunath, a former MLA, is likely to contest against A.H. Vishwanath in Hunsur. Mr. Vishwanath is expected to contest on BJP ticket. Mr. Anjanappa, who will contest from Chickballapur, is a loyalist of the former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing petitions of disqualified legislators, is expected to announce its verdict soon.

Council elections

The Congress has also announced candidates for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council. R.M. Kuberappa is the candidate for Karnataka West Graduates constituency and Sharanappa Mattur for Karnataka Northeast Teachers constituency.