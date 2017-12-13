‘Congress must show commitment to Lingayat claim’

Dayananda Swamy, National Organiser of Lingayat Dharma Mahasabha, has said that if the Congress government is really serious about Lingayat religion, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must recommend to the Union government to recognise Lingayat as religion before the election code of conduct comes into effect next year.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that he was not supporting any political party in this campaign, but as the Congress had raised the issue, it must show its commitment to it by making the recommendation.

He said that the Congress should not launch an agitation merely to gain political advantage in the coming election, but it should do the job with real concern for Basaveshwara who founded Lingayat religion.

“If the Congress is making an entire effort only for political gains, then the campaign will boomerang and the party will face severe political consequences in the election,” Mr. Dayananda said.

He said that the demand for Lingayat as religion was being made for several decades, but it has gained momentum now.