Congress MPs walk out of meeting in New Delhi

Congress MPs walked out of a meeting of Karnataka MPs in New Delhi on Wednesday after they found that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) resolution was part of an official memorandum of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), a State government body.

The KDA was taking an all-party delegation to meet the Minister for HRD and the Minister for Culture over several Kannada-related issues, and as a precursor, a meeting of MPs was being held at the residence of Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda.

The memorandum to be submitted had a copy of a resolution taken by the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS, dated March 9 to 11, 2018, in Nagpur. It called for the facilitation of primary education in the mother tongue. “How can an RSS resolution be part of a Government of Karnataka representation? This is a serious breach of line. Moreover, the RSS has always been pro-Sanskrit and pro-Hindi,” said L. Hanumanthaiah, Rajya Sabha member from the Congress.

Nagabharana, chairperson of KDA, was not available for comment.

